LAI Games Makes Direct-to-Consumer VR

LAI Games recently debuted Arcade Legend, a direct-to-consumer VR game now available on Meta Quest.

With the game, LAI is “giving everyone the chance to build and manage their own authentic arcade, complete with officially licensed, modern arcade titles they can play to win tickets and redeem for prizes in their very own prize store.”

“As arcade game developers, it’s our mission to connect people with games,” said Shannon Perell, Chief Product Officer for LAI Games. “Arcades are a unique social space, and our vision for Arcade Legend is to take the same physical games and environments that bring us together in the real world and deliver an authentic arcade environment that connects people in the virtual world.”

Click here to buy on Meta Quest or visit www.laigames.com for more info.