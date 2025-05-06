LAI Games Launches Cyberpunk 2077 at D&B

The new Cyberpunk 2077: Turf Wars arcade shooter from LAI Games is launching exclusively at Dave & Buster’s locations across the U.S. and Canada this summer, the companies report. The game is available immediately for international customers but will remain a D&B exclusive in the U.S. and Canada through Aug. 1.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring unique, high-impact experiences to our guests,” said Pete Stearns, senior director of midway operations for Dave & Buster’s.

“Cyberpunk 2077: Turf Wars stood out immediately – it’s bold, engaging, and has that wow factor that makes people stop, play, and come back for more. We’re excited to be the first to offer it as part of our exclusive summer launch.”

To learn more about the game, developed in partnership with CD PROJEKT RED, email [email protected].