LAI Games Introduces Next in Asphalt Series

LAI Games recently announced that Asphalt 9 DX Plus, the new evolution of their successful Asphalt arcade racing platform, will be available to operators across North America in September.

Each updated cabinet features an 85” vertical 4K display, immersive 5D motion cockpit and LED lighting. There’s also expanded content in the game, including 23 licensed supercars and new racing environments like New York and Scotland.

“Asphalt 9 DX Plus takes one of our biggest hits and gives it a show-stopping new look, exclusive new cars, two additional tracks, and adds redemption to give players even more value,” said Allison Timberlake, the company’s marketing director.

Learn more at www.laigames.com/games/asphalt-9-legends-arcade-dx-plus.