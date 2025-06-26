LAI Games in Booth #711, NASCAR Pit Stop Debuts

LAI Games will debut its latest redemption game, NASCAR Pit Stop, officially licensed by NASCAR and Goodyear, at Bowl Expo next week.

The game was first rolled out at Dave & Buster’s North American locations and is featured in their Winning on All Cylinders Leaderboard Challenge, giving players the opportunity to compete across select racing-themed games for exciting prizes, like VIP tickets to a NASCAR race and even a brand-new car.

“We’re thrilled to bring NASCAR Pit Stop to market with two of the most iconic brands in motorsports,” said Allison Timberlake, the marketing director at LAI Games. “It’s an arcade first that gives racing fans and casual players alike a way to get in on the action, whether they’re competing for tickets or just having fun.”

Learn more at www.laigames.com/games/nascar-pit-stop.