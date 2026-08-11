LAI Games’ HYPER GRID Rolling Out in North America

Locations are beginning installation of HYPER GRID, LAI Games’ immersive active play attraction, the company reports. The company said four units were installed over the past two weeks at entertainment destinations in the U.S. and Canada.

The first locations are Taroko Sports in San Antonio, Texas; Slick City in Geist, Indiana; Main Event in Woodbury, Minnesota; and Playdium in North York, Ontario.

“Seeing the first HYPER GRID attractions going into venues across North America within such a short period is an exciting milestone,” said Jason Gould, LAI’s global VP of sales and marketing. Operator interest in the attraction has been extremely encouraging, and these first installations demonstrate the variety of entertainment environments that are a great fit for HYPER GRID.”

The attraction “combines an interactive LED floor with illuminated walls, a large display and a growing library of fast-paced games to create an immersive social-play experience for groups of up to six players.”

You can learn more at www.laigames.com/games/hyper-grid.