LAI Games Hosts Open House for New HQ

LAI Games held an open house on Aug. 8 that welcomed their partners, customers and industry leaders to their new state-of-the-art U.S. headquarters in The Colony, Texas. There were 60 guests on hand from 15 different companies.

Attendees were treated to tours of the new mega-warehouse as well as sneak peeks at some upcoming new game releases.

“We are very proud of our new space and excited to have the opportunity to share it with our customers,” said U.S. general manager and VP of HR Joy Park. “Our investment in this facility shows our commitment to delivering top games and the best service in the industry.”

