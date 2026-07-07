LAI Games Hires David Pascoe

Industry veteran David Pascoe has joined LAI Games as its business development and sales executive. Based in the Orlando area, Pascoe’s new role will have him travel throughout the U.S. “supporting customer relationships, championing the LAI Games portfolio and helping drive continued sales growth.”

He brings more than 15 years of experience in the attractions and amusement industry, including with Andretti Karting & Games and most recently Redemption Plus.

“David’s real-world operating experience and customer-first mindset make him a perfect addition to our team,” said Mark Easte, CEO of LAI Games. “He understands what it takes to run successful game rooms, from smart product placement and staff training to the day-to-day details that shape the guest experience. His practical, solutions-focused approach will be a tremendous asset to our customers.”