LAI Games Has Rabbids Safety Signage for Operators

Virtual Rabbids, the hit VR attraction from LAI Games, now has its own COVID-19 era promotion – The Big Safety Signage Pack, which helps guide and promote social distancing and hygiene while operators promote the attraction.

The Big Safety Signage Pack comes with floor stickers that say to players “Please wait here for your turn” to encourage social distancing and also have signs for hand sanitation stations. Coming soon is a pull-up banner that features new ride hygiene upgrades.

You can download the pack here, or visit www.laigames.com for more information. Any questions can be directed to [email protected].