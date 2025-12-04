LAI Games Has New Track for Moto Blitz

A free new track update is now available for all Asphalt Moto Blitz DX operators, LAI Games reports. The track is set in Osaka, Japan, and features industrial zones, the bustling downtown, a cherry blossom park and their first-ever in-game highway section.

To get the update, operators must plug an internet-ready network cable into the game’s CPU. The system connects automatically and updates in about an hour. Once complete, you’ll see “Osaka Track” listed under “Free Track Selection.”

Contact [email protected] if you need assistance.