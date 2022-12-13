LAI Games Has Hits Available for Christmas

After reporting one of their best IAAPA shows ever, with record orders placed, LAI Games has announced some of its new games have arrived and are available for immediate shipment in time for the holiday break.

Those available right-now games include Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade, Let’s Bounce, Angry Birds Coin Crash (3-player), Speed of Light and Virtual Rabbids: Ultra HD.

The company’s newest games, which will begin shipping soon, include the pusher Rick and Morty: Blips and Chitz, FGTeeV Out of Time and the VR version of Asphalt 9. Email [email protected] for more information.