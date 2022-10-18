LAI Games Has Free IAAPA Expo Passes

LAI Games is offering a limited number of free guest passes to IAAPA Expo. Valued at $389, the pass will allow access to the show floor for all four show days.

Educational sessions and special events can be added for an extra charge. Anyone interested in the giveaway can fill out a short form on the LAI Games website (click here for that).

As a guest of LAI Games, it’s not required but of course you’ve got to stop by Booth #831, where they’ll be showing off three new, never-before-seen games. Learn more about the pass giveaway at www.laigames.com/laigames-insider.