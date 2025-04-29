LAI Games Gets Approval in New Jersey

The New Jersey Legalized Games of Chance Control Commission has officially approved three LAI Games titles – Galaxy Hunter, Tornado and Lost Pirate. The company’s Vice President of Sales Chris Brady (below, at right) was recently at the NJAA show to exhibit the new machines.

“We are thrilled to receive certifications for these three new games,” said Allison Timberlake, senior marketing manager at LAI. “We’re committed to offering games of skill that meet the strict demands of important markets like New Jersey.”

Galaxy Hunter is a coin-pusher and video game that combines pre-built towers and a multi-layered reward system to boost repeat play. To learn more about it and the rest of their lineup, go to www.laigames.com.