LAI Games Debuts Project: Kickstart

Partnering with Firstlease on an initiative aimed at getting operators easier access to their machines, LAI Games has launched Project: Kickstart.

“We want to provide location owners with access to a lineup of top games that encourage customers to get back out and play,” said John Bugh, SVP of Sales and Business Development. “COVID-19 brought the industry to its knees, and we’re excited to be part of an opportunity that gives locations of all sizes the ability to put proven revenue-generating games in their locations.”

Project: Kickstart features flexible lease options that include variable timeframes and no money down, plus 90 days deferred payment for qualified customers. The deal has the lineup of LAI’s Virtual Rabbids, Pearl Fishery and other award-winners. Learn more at www.laigames.com/project-kickstart or contact [email protected] for more details.