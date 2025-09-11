LAI Games’ Cyberpunk, NASCAR Cabinets Shipping

LAI Games has units in stock and shipping for both Cyberpunk 2077: Turf Wars and NASCAR Pit Stop , the new cabinets they debuted earlier this year.

Cyberpunk , made with their partners at CD Projekt Red, is a shooter arcade game that takes players into the “neon-soaked world of Night City, delivering an electrifying mix of high-tech visuals, futuristic gunplay and cutting-edge interactive elements.” It also uses projection mapping and a patented “Blast Shooting Effect.”

NASCAR Pit Stop is a redemption game that combines skill-based puck-drop gameplay with NASCAR and Goodyear branding. “With its bold garage-inspired cabinet and high-earning potential, NASCAR Pit Stop is ready to bring fast-paced excitement to your game floor,” the company boasted.

Learn more about both machines at www.laigames.com.