LAI Games Continues Expansion in 2022

To keep pace with the growing demand for their products, LAI Games said they expanded operations in January with three new staff hires in their Dallas and Perth offices.

Roles filled included technical support functions as well as research and development. The company is actively seeking to fill more positions in operations and game development. Openings include product support specialist, front and back end developers, programmers, engineers and more.

“LAI Games continues to shape the face of the modern arcade experience by staying at the forefront of innovation, while their support personnel deliver world-class service to customers in a fun and exciting environment,” the company said. Learn more at www.laigames.com/careers.