LAI Games Celebrates CEO’s 30th Year

LAI Games is celebrating CEO Mark Easte’s 30th year with LAI’s parent company, Helix Leisure, and the wider LAI Group.

Easte first joined the company in 1992 in Australian Timezone FEC operations and games distribution and was a founding member of Embed. He relocated to the U.S. in 2005 to establish a regional office for Embed. In recent years, he was appointed as CEO of LAI Games.

“We are very proud to celebrate such a momentous occasion with Mark,” said Adam Steinberg, MD of the LAI Group and Chairman of Helix Leisure. “We are confident in Mark’s ability to keep LAI Games at the forefront of creative entertainment.”

In other LAI Games news, the majority of the factory’s current catalog has just been installed at the Orlando location of Andretti Indoor Karting and Games (this includes four Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade drivers plus the Angry Birds Coin Crash pusher, Slam ‘N’ Jam Ultra basketball, HYPERpitch baseball, Pearl Fishery pusher, Let’s Bounce and Speed of Light.

Speaking about the hit driving simulator, the location’s amusement director, David Pascoe, said, “Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade is one of the most exciting racing games that we have had to date in any of our arcades. It has been consistently in the top tier of the replay ranking index week after week making the revenue very comparable to our standalone virtual reality attractions. We have been very impressed with the overwhelming guest feedback. This truly is a premium product.”

For more information, visit www.laigames.com/latest-arcade-games.