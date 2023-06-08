LAI Games Bringing Asphalt VR to Bowl Expo

Officially launching at Bowl Expo 2023, LAI Games will soon bring the new virtual reality edition of their Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade to market. See it in booth #1241 at the show in Orlando from June 28-29.

In the game, players get to operate amazing supercars from brands like Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche. The motion base really immerses players into the game and the new VR component aims to further the experience.

Click here to get a look-see ahead of the show and visit www.laigames.com for more details. (Also, the company says it has new units of Rick and Morty: Blips and Chitz in stock, so be sure to click here to get additional info on that.)