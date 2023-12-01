Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»LAI Games Blitzing Into 2024 with New Lineup

LAI Games Blitzing Into 2024 with New Lineup

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

LAI Games reported a successful launch of their four new games at this year’s IAAPA Expo, including Asphalt Moto Blitz, Dragon’s Bane, Cosmic Tower and Air Strike.

In the booth at IAAPA Expo were Darren Chia, Chris Brady, Gina Loh, Mike Kane, Colby Colquitt, Mark Easte, Steve Bryant, Joy Park, Andrew McClung, Allison Timberlake, Carl Clancy, Justin Randall, Anthony Martinez, Rahul Nath, Brian Szaks and Ian Kwan.

Asphalt Moto Blitz is the latest in their Asphalt 9 series, featuring high-performance super bikes racing on the 2-player motion cabinet. Dragon’s Bane is a fantasy-themed coin pusher with a mix of analog and digital gameplay. Cosmic Tower is an alien-themed coin pusher using a huge rotating tower in the middle of the two player stations where players can head to the top for a chance at the Super Bonus. Air Strike is a competitive flying game. More information on each is available at www.laigames.com.

In other company news, LAI and Sega Amusements recently extended their existing sales agreement in Europe. (Sega Amusements takes on U.K. and European distribution exclusively for LAI Games.) In a joint statement, LAI CEO Mark Easte and Sega Amusements CEO Paul Williams shared: “We’re excited at the prospects ahead and see the synergy between the two brands key to future success.”

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.