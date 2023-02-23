LAI Games Begins to Ship Rick and Morty March 1

Rick and Morty: Blips and Chitz, the latest from LAI Games, begins shipping on March 1, according to the company. First shown at IAAPA Expo 2022, the pusher highlights the wildly popular animated TV series.

In the game, players aim marbles down the playfield that push colorful disks to win tickets and for a chance at the Super Bonus. LAI Games says the brightly-lit cabinet and engaging gameplay, in conjunction with a loyal following of Rick and Morty, assure that this game will be a valuable addition to any game room.

Learn more about the game at: www.laigames.com/games/rick-and-morty-blips-and-chitz.