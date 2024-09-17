LAI Games at IAAPA Expo Europe Sept. 24-26

LAI Games will be in booth #8568 at IAAPA Expo Europe, to be held Sept. 24-26 in Amsterdam. There, they’ll have on display their new hit flying game, Air Strike.

Additionally, their authorized distributor for the region – Sega Amusements International – will have some of LAI’s other top games on display at booths #8370 and #8470. That includes SMASH DX and Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade VR.

Air Strike is a 2-player flying simulator that immerses guests in “intense aerial combat across multiple fantastical worlds.”

Go give it a try at the trade show or visit www.laigames.com for more information.