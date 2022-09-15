LAI Games’ Asphalt 9 In Stock and Shipping

Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade is in stock and ready to ship, manufacturer LAI Games reports. Operators and players alike are loving the game, the company shared. The racing game allows players to take on the world’s top drivers in high-end supercars from brands like Porsche, Lamborghini and more.

“Asphalt 9 has been consistently in the top tier of the RePlay ranking index week after week making the revenue very comparable to our standalone virtual reality attractions,” David Pascoe of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games shared. “We have been very impressed with the overwhelming guest feedback.”

Bowlero Corp.’s Steve Veach touted the game as “great for all ages … and it gets a lot of repeat play due to the competitive action.”