LAI Games’ Asphalt 9 Gets Operator’s Choice Honor

Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade, the racing simulator from LAI Games, won an AMOA Operator’s Choice Award at Amusement Expo. The game allows players to “experience the thrill of racing the world’s greatest supercars.”

LAI Games’ Chris Brady, Tabor Carlton and Allison Timberlake with AMOA representatives Tim Turnquist, Nick Sunday and Sam Westgate.

Players get to hop into the driver seat of Lamborghinis, McLarens, Porsches and other top supercars. The Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade simulator and premium models are now shipping.

“The Operator’s Choice Award is the ultimate acknowledgment,” said VP of sales Chris Brady. “Based on location feedback, we felt optimistic about Asphalt 9 and scheduled production to have limited quantities available to deliver to our customers before the summer.”

Learn more at: www.laigames.com/games/asphalt-9-legends-arcade.

