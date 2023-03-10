LAI Games Announces Strategic Reorganization

LAI Games has announced a strategic reorganization aimed at “strengthening its game manufacturing business while accelerating growth in a new line of direct-to-consumer products.”

The company said their Direct-to-Consumer division, which began during the pandemic, “has matured to the point where the company is confident in its ability to scale and independently deliver material value.” With this, LAI Games announced the launch of ArcadeXR, which will operate independently and be led by Shannon Perell, LAI’s former chief product officer.

“We’re confident that this move will be beneficial to both businesses,” said CEO Mark Easte. “ArcadeXR will focus on bringing the arcade experience to consumers across new entertainment channels, allowing LAI Games to drive the growth of our games business while continuing to lead the industry in innovation, creativity and operational excellence.” Learn more at www.laigames.com.