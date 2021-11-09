LAI Games Announces Multiple Promotions

LAI Games recently reported a wide range of promotions across the company, including three senior-level customer-facing roles: Allison Timberlake to Senior Marking Manager, Paul Jennings to Operations Director and Tabor Carlton to Vice President of Marketing.

“Covid was a difficult period for the industry, but we feel that we used that time wisely to invest in new initiatives, and our people,” said LAI Games CEO Mark Easte. “Every team across the company has gone from strength to strength as they’ve learned new skills and ways of looking at our business. We’ve expanding with direct to consumer products and believe we’re set up to deliver even bigger and better things in our traditional location-based games side.”

The company will launch its new consumer VR game Arcade Legend on Steam and the official Oculus Quest store next year, while maintaining its traditional business of arcade design and manufacturing for LBE facilities. You can see their games at booth #1000 at IAAPA Expo next week. For current opportunities with the company, visit www.laigames.com/careers.