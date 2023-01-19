LAI Games Adds Mike Kane to Leadership

LAI Games recently announced that industry veteran Mike Kane is the company’s new vice president of global sales. The company said he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, having held top leadership positions at Cinemark, Hersheypark and Six Flags. For 17 years, he was also the head of game strategy for Dave & Buster’s.

“Mike is one of the most respected and experienced leaders in our industry,” said LAI Games CEO Mark Easte. “We look forward to seeing what great things he can do to continue growing LAI Games and furthering our commitment to customers and partners.”

Kane added: “I’m excited to join the LAI Games team and look forward to contributing to the continued growth of this well-respected and innovative leader in the coin-op industry.” Learn more at www.laigames.com.