LAI Games – November 2023

Started as Indoor Amusement Games in 1958, here’s a look back at the historical logos of the company we know today as LAI Games.

LAI Games:



Going “Beyond the Game”

It’s not hyperbole to say that manufacturer LAI Games has a reputation for revolutionizing the arcade game experience. It’s backed up by the seven AMOA Innovator Awards they’ve won and by creating an all-new “unattended VR” category with Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride. They’re proud of their reputation for innovation and are ready to level up!

Since undergoing a significant restructuring earlier this year that split their consumer and business focuses, LAI says it is now “setting forth on an ambitious and progressive strategic growth journey.” This initiative, they say, “goes beyond mere expansion and reflects the company’s commitment to excellence in their product and service offerings.”

In 1958, recent Amuse­ment Industry Hall of Fame inductee Malcolm Steinberg founded Indoor Amusement Games in Perth, Australia. As business grew, the company expanded and became Leisure and Allied Indus­tries, which is where the LAI acronym originated. In 1999, the name changed to LAI Games and in 2006, it expanded its operations to a new U.S. headquarters located in Dallas, Texas.

Fast-forward 17 years and we find that 2023 is bringing another new era for LAI Games, as reflected by a complete company rebranding, new tagline, new logo and soon-to-be-launched revamped website. The company asserts that these elements don’t just signify a change in the look of the company’s marketing materials, but are “meant to bring a new meaning to LAI’s mission and values.”

Along with the new look is a new slogan: “Beyond the Game.” CEO Mark Easte said, “Our new tagline is meant to convey that LAI Games goes above and beyond just game sales. We aim to reshape the limits of arcade entertainment by offering innovative player experiences that yield great returns for our customers, exceeding expectations with every customer interaction.”

In its renewed commitment, LAI says it emphasizes service, reliability and innovation. Recognizing the ever-evolving landscape of the amusement industry, the company shared its determination “to not only meet but exceed customer expectations by offering impeccable service.”

LAI says their dedication to reliability ensures that customers can trust in their products’ consistent performance and quality of their products. Moreover, they say their commitment to innovation remains at the forefront of their strategy as they continuously seek to break new ground by introducing fresh and engaging experiences for players. In short, they say, “The goal of this rejuvenated focus is to position LAI as an industry leader, helping to shape the future of out-of-home entertainment.”

LAI Games also recognizes the pivotal role that a strong online presence plays today, hence the enhancements to their main website, www.laigames.com. They say the revamped website will offer a more user-friendly interface, streamlined navigation and comprehensive information about their games and attractions.

After-sales support and timely parts replacement are also key, and the company has invested in refining their online parts store at www.parts.laigames.com. That updated platform promises to be intuitive with a more powerful search function, detailed product descriptions and a seamless checkout process. The company says customers can quickly locate and order the necessary components for their games, ensuring minimal downtime and optimal performance. These improvements to both the main website and the parts store underscore LAI Games’ commitment to providing an end-to-end seamless experience for their customers, from product discovery to post-purchase support.

The Development Picture

LAI Games says it has taken a significant leap forward with the expansion of its R&D team, working out of its state-of-the-art studio in Singapore. The team is made up of individuals with impressive and diverse backgrounds and brings a wealth of expertise from various sectors of the gaming and tech industries. LAI execs say that their collective experience, ranging from game design to advanced technological integration, “positions LAI Games to create groundbreaking gaming experiences.”

LAI recently flew the Singapore development team managers to their new U.S. headquarters located in The Colony, Texas (just north of Dallas). The team spoke with customers at an LAI open house, and then joined wider company management for a two-day offsite meeting at the Gaylord Texan hotel. The meeting’s primary objectives centered around fostering cross-continental collaboration, deepening industry expertise and aligning with the company’s vision for future growth. They strategized on key company initiatives that will steer its trajectory in the years to come.

Among the highlights of the offsite meeting were two guest speakers who offered their insights and expertise. Simon Murray, senior VP of entertainment and attractions for Dave & Buster’s, talked about what he sees for the future of out-of-home entertainment and gave the company a sneak peek at some upcoming changes for the premiere amusement chain. Kyle Berger, director of FEC sales and development at Betson Enterprises, offered his industry insights and feedback, answering questions the expanded R&D team posed regarding the U.S. market.

LAI said its Singapore team took advantage of this unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the American amusement scene, gaining firsthand exposure to the latest trends, emerging technologies and customer preferences, the company reported. Site visits included Round1 Bowling and Entertainment in Grapevine, the Dave & Buster’s Depot and Andretti Karting & Games (across the street from LAI’s new support and distribution center).

Show Time! Game Time!

With IAAPA serving as the first major trade show since the company relaunch, LAI says it has fantastic new games planned for Expo. In recent years, the company says it’s built a reputation for successful racing simulators through their Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade series of drivers. Not only will they show Asphalt 9 VR at IAAPA, which takes the supercars of the Asphalt 9 brand to the next level of immersion, but they’ll also debut a new Asphalt racer, a 2-player motorcycle simulator…

Asphalt Moto Blitz lets players race their favorite high-performance motorcycles against their friends or NPC cars from Asphalt 9 Legends. The company says, “Featuring the same incredible graphics quality and expertly timed motion as its predecessors, Asphalt Moto Blitz is poised to be a huge success with players.”

Another category the company has become known for is pushers, as demonstrated by their award-winning Rick and Morty Blips and Chitz and Angry Birds Coin Crash, as well as their popular Pearl Fishery. The LAI team is excited about their latest piece, a 3-player video pusher called Dragon’s Bane. They describe the game as having a “thrilling mix of analog and digital gameplay,” with Dragon’s Bane challenging guests to shoot coins into a loot bag to trigger the on-screen action.

The sales crew invites operators to come check out these new games and others at their IAAPA booth #731.

But wait. There’s more! LAI says they have plans for additional game releases, planning to launch at least three new games at next spring’s Amuse­ment Expo and teasing that they’ll be “debuting games with some of the hottest IPs in entertainment.”

And they don’t plan to stop there.

“The future of LAI Games will see us expanding into exciting areas of out-of-home entertainment,” said Easte. “We look forward to continuing to pioneer new ways to bring people together to have fun.”