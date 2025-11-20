LAI Earns Brass Ring Prize for Cyberpunk Game

The second-place IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Best New Product in the Games and Devices category was earned by LAI Games for Cyberpunk 2077: Turf Wars.

IAAPA called it “immersive, dynamic and uniquely innovative” with its interactive marbles and projection mapping. Introduced earlier this year at Amusement Expo, the game was a Dave & Buster’s exclusive through mid-summer before a wider release. (The company also brought brand-new games to the show floor like Ubisoft All-Star VR, Phantom Vanguard, Cube Clash, Kaiju Rampage Unite and Hyper Grid.)

“Cyberpunk 2077: Turf Wars brings a level of innovation, immersion and floor-presence that genuinely stands out in today’s arcade market,” said Allison Timberlake, director of marketing for LAI. “To be honored by IAAPA with the Brass Ring Award validates the effort our team put into designing a game that redefines what an arcade attraction can be.”

Learn more at www.laigames.com.