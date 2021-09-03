Lafayette Lanes Closes After 62 Years in Biz

Lafayette Lanes in Lafayette, Louisiana, closed in late August after 62 years in business. According to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, the bowling alley recently posted a farewell message on their Facebook page.

“Lafayette Lanes staff and ownership has shared in such great joy and family fun with so many,” the post said. “Our dedicated League Bowlers – some of them who still bowled with us since we have been open – YOU ARE APPRECIATED.”

Hundreds of well-wishers commented on and shared the post, including their own memories of the bowling alley.