L.A. County Theme Parks May Have to Ask for Vax

Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain are among the Los Angeles County theme parks that may have to ask guests for proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test result starting in October, according to KTLA.

That’s because the county’s health department announced a new order requiring vaccine verification in certain “high risk” settings by Oct. 7 – including “outdoor mega-events” like concerts and sports. L.A. County public health director Barbara Ferrer said recently that includes theme parks. However, how the rule will be implemented is still unknown.

“Theme parks have not been categorized as mega-event venues in previous county health orders and have different operational capabilities and practices,” said a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson. “We are reviewing the updated order with health officials with that context in mind.”