L.A. County Loosens Covid Restrictions

As of Monday, April 5, Los Angeles County is in its “Orange Tier” of reopening, which means indoor capacities at various businesses increase and bars – for the first time since March 2020 – are allowed to reopen (although with many restrictions).

According to Los Angeles Magazine, bars can open outdoors with masking required, tables placed eight feet apart and with no live outdoor entertainment. They’re also closed for on-site alcohol consumption after 10 p.m. Breweries and wineries, meanwhile, are allowed to have 25% indoor capacity, but must also close by 10 p.m.

Movie theaters have increased their max capacity to 50%, as have restaurants for indoor dining. Family entertainment centers, bowling alleys, etc., can open indoors at up to 25% capacity for “naturally distanced activities.” It’s unclear if arcades fall into that category, but it may depend on the location.