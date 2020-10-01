Kushner Remembers Frogger

President Trump’s senior advisor (and son-in-law) Jared Kushner was quoted in Bob Woodward’s new book Rage referencing one of coin-op’s classic video uprights.

Kushner, comparing the difficulty of negotiating the government’s many different agencies in his efforts to find a czar to head up their search for a Covid-19 vaccine, reportedly said: “In some ways, getting these things done with these multiagency, high-scrutiny, high-stress environments, is like the game of Frogger. You keep running through the highway, and occasionally you get hit by a couple of trucks. But you get back up, and you’ve just got to keep dodging through and trying to get going.”

At present, and depending on who you believe, an approved vaccine could either show up late this year, but more likely by spring 2021. Recent news has it that giant drug researcher/producer Johnson & Johnson is testing a vaccine that could be administered in one shot rather than the two that other pharmaceutical houses are working on. Almost three dozen such companies are reported to be in some stage of vaccine development at this writing.