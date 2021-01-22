Kung Fu Saloon Will Boast Full Arcade

Kung Fu Saloon, a Texas-based bar-restaurant-arcade chain, is set to open its first San Antonio location this summer, according to the Current.

The business teased fans with “coming soon” posts on social media for months, but recently shared a graphic that said, “Get ready to party, San Antonio.” Kung Fu Saloon features a collection of vintage arcade games, Skee-Ball, shuffleboard, foosball, ping pong, board games, karaoke rooms, a full bar and pub-style food.

While no specific opening date has been announced, you can follow along at www.kungfusaloon.com or on Instagram. Their current locations include Austin, Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and Nashville.