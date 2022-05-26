KUDOS Taproom & Fieldhouse Opens in Detroit Suburb

A family-friendly eatertainment venue is now open to the public in Taylor, Michigan. The 60,000-sq.-ft. KUDOS Taproom & Fieldhouse recently opened its indoor-outdoor fun center with all sorts of attractions.

According to WDIV, the facility includes a VIP clubhouse, “football bowling,” a retro arcade, axe throwing, batting cages, sand volleyball and more. KUDOS also features street food and bars showcasing Michigan-based craft beers.

Special event space can cater up to 150 people. “We wanted to create a safe, fun and secure place for families and friends to engage, gather, bond and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said co-owner Dave Parker. “This is a corridor of renewal and new activity and we are looking forward to being a part of it.” Learn more at www.kudosthegoat.com.