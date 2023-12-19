Krazy Town Trampoline Park Coming Soon to Quincy

A new trampoline park called Krazy Town is set to open in early 2024 in Quincy, Miss., by local entrepreneur Kasey Schuster, according to The Hawk Eye.

The trampoline-based family entertainment center will also feature foam pits, dodgeball courts and other attractions. Krazy Town is currently under construction and is being built from the ground up.

There will also be a sports bar-like restaurant for parents to enjoy while the kiddos play. The park also plans to introduce after-school programs, host weekly family events and more. Stay tuned at www.krazytownquincy.com.