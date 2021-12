Thanks to support from their distributors and customers, Komuse’s Satinder Bhutani says the company is off to a successful start. “We thank everyone for visiting our booth at IAAPA and helping us to have a very rewarding show,” he said.

Bhutani noted that the product line was very well-received and is sold out until March 2022. “Happy Holidays and Happy 2022 from our team at Komuse to all of our valued customers and their loved ones,” the company exec added.