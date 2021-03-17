Knott’s Berry Farm Reopening with New Ride Sometime in May

Even though the state of California gave theme parks the go-ahead to reopen April 1, many of them still have some work to do to get ready for guests after being closed for more than a year. Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park is one of them – and has targeted May for its reopening.

According to KABC, the park will be able to reopen at 15% capacity. Same goes for all other California theme parks, such as Disneyland, which plans to be open by late April. Last weekend, Knott’s Berry Farm hosted a virtual event in an effort to hire 1,700 workers for the 2021 season.

The theme park also recently showed off its new “Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair” dark ride. It’s a revamp of the ’80s-era attraction designed by legendary theme park visionary Rolly Crump, says NBC Los Angeles. It was supposed to open during the 2020 season, but now gets its debut this year. Learn more at www.knotts.com.