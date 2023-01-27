K&M Bowling Replacing Former Imperial Bowl

Imperial Bowl in Pittsfield, Mass., a candlepin bowling center for decades, was recently purchased by K&M Bowling, which will bring traditional 10-pin bowling to the facility.

According to iBerkshires, Robert Ireland retired and closed the alley in November after running the lanes for 45 years (the Imperial Bowl name has been in the community for some 62 years). Ireland’s candlepin bowling – a New England version using smaller balls and narrow pins – led him to become president of the Western New England Candlepin Assn. and pro tour director.

K&M Bowling, owned by locals Kari and Mark Mathes, as well as Mark’s brother Joey and father George, will open sometime in the coming months following renovations.