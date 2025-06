K&M Bowling in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the city’s only bowling alley, is now home to its only mini-golf course.

According to iBerkshires, K&M Bowling and Family Fun Center cut the ribbon on an 18-hole pirate-themed course on May 24. The Mathes family opened the K&M Bowling two years ago in the former Imperial Bowl space.

“Hopefully they complement each other,” said Joey Mathes of the attractions.

Learn more at www.kmbowling.com.