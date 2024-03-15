Klopp Currency Case New at Amusement Expo

Klopp International will be at Amusement Expo in booth #941 showing off their brand-new Currency Counter Carrying Case, a solution for transporting your bill counter wherever you need it.

The case is made from ballistic nylon for durability and tear-resistance, the company reports. All four sides and the top and bottom are padded for impact protection, too.

Featuring industrial-grade zippers, the case also has inner pockets on both sides to store power cords, papers, money straps, pens and more. Email [email protected] for additional information.