K&K Adventure Zone Opens with Semnox, Betson

The new K&K Adventure Zone, located in Prince Frederick, Maryland, selected Semnox Solutions and Betson Enterprises for their cashless gameplay technology and arcade. The multi-attraction space has not only games but laser tag, VR experiences, mini-golf and a laser maze.

“We wanted something that was straightforward for both our staff and our guests,” said Kelly Ridgewell, the owner and operator of K&K Adventure Zone. “With so many different attractions in one place, having everything connected through one system just made sense for us. It gives us more flexibility as we continue to grow.”

Semnox’s Parafait system, LuminOS game readers, self-service kiosks and a centralized point-of-sale system were all put in and designed to “simplify guest transactions and cashless gameplay.”