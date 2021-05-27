Kingpin Norwood Unveils $2 Million Renovation

A newly-renovated Kingpin location in Norwood, South Australia, opened May 22 with more arcade games, a refreshed laser tag arena, an added café and a luxury private function space called Room 300.

According to TEEG, Room 300 is the “crown jewel of the renovations.” The space, dubbed the ultimate VIP room, has private bowling lanes and a spacious private party area – ideal for birthday parties or other special events.

“The new and updated Kingpin Norwood will be a true reflection of the brand as a luxury entertainment hub that is ideal for casual social visits or as a destination for corporate events,” said COO Belinda Falzon. “However, what makes me most proud, even more than the beautifully updated design, is the 30 new part-time and permanent jobs that Kingpin will be bringing to the local economy.” Learn more at www.kingpinplay.com.