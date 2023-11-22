King Pin Lanes Gets Arcade from Betson

The King Pin Lanes in Rome, N.Y., has a new arcade thanks to Betson Enterprises. The company shared that Dave Reiner spearheaded the project.

King Pin Lanes COO and president Heather Crumb explained the necessary investment. “When it was just a bowling center, through inflation and through the years, bowling has declined because prices have gone up,” she said. “This will be another revenue to offset that, and we won’t have to keep those prices high.”

There was a demolition and remodel that started 16 months ago and added up to more than $1 million. In addition to bowling and the arcade, a room for simulated golf is coming soon.