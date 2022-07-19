Killer Queen Releases Another New Beta

BumbleBear Games, makers of Killer Queen, released another beta for the game – version 17.22 – on July 15.

To turn on the new beta, operators should press the “Service” button behind the Blue Coin Mech; navigate to “Boot Into Beta” and press the queen jump button; and then the game will restart and you can toggle through the maps to see the new Twilight maps to confirm you’re on the correct beta. (You can also press the “Service” button again to check the version number.)

Any questions can be directed to [email protected].