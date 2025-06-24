Killer Queen Relaunched Featuring New Mode

BumbleBear has launched a new version of Killer Queen (v20.12) that they say has been a long time in the making and features a complementary tutorial mode.

“This new build contains a lot of messaging and clearer UI to help contextualize first-timers, but its greatest feature is a complementary tutorial mode, including two new levels that help players get their wings,” the company explained. “Based on our experience teaching new players in person, our philosophy was to focus solely on the fundamental elements needed to start playing and then let players discover everything else on their own.”

The company said it’s a huge fix because it attempts to solve the game’s main challenge – that it was too complicated for brand-new players.

Operators can access this free update by emailing [email protected].