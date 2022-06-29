Killer Queen New Beta Version is Live

On June 17, BumbleBear Games released a new Killer Queen beta version 17.17. The company reported it was a “release candidate beta,” which means unless there is major feedback, this will be the next release build for everyone to play.

To turn on the new beta, operators should press the “Service” button behind the Blue Coin Mech; navigate to “Boot Into Beta” and press the queen jump button; and then the game will restart and you can toggle through the maps to see the new Twilight maps to confirm you’re on the correct beta. (You can also press the “Service” button again to check the version number.)

Any questions can be directed to [email protected].