Kids Skate Free Program Heads into Holiday Season

Roller skating fans can get two free passes every week via the Kids Skate Free program, which is being sponsored this holiday season by Jakks Pacific.

All you have to do is visit www.kidsskatefree.com to register and download the MyHowned app, which is where the free passes will appear. They’re valid at around 200 roller skating centers around the U.S.

The Kids Skate Free program was developed in 2012 by the Roller Skating Assn. as a way to encourage kids and families to stay healthy and active year-round. Learn more at www.kidsskatefree.com.