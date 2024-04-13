Kid-Friendly Airpark Attraction at Ryan’s

Ryan’s South Yarmouth recently unveiled its newest attraction – a 4,300-sq.-ft. indoor Airpark. The Airpark attraction “takes the best qualities of trampolines, bounce houses and obstacle courses” and turns them into a single play structure.

“Airparks are great because they’re suitable for all ages,” said Zack McCaul, Ryan’s director of operations. “Adults get to kick off their shoes and just be kids for a little while. It’s a fantastic way for the whole family to play together.”

Sessions costs $19.95 an hour, with reduced pricing for toddlers and dedicated Junior Jump sessions from 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Visit www.ryanfamily.com to learn more about the entertainment center chain.