Kevin Williams Shares New Operators Guides

The fourth and fifth #AfterLockdown operators guides from Kevin Williams are out now – one with Lawless Marketing on “Marketing & Promotion” and the other with TrainerTainment on “Sales Targets.”

The marketing guide focuses on the “best practices and suggestions on promoting your operation, brand and offering as you recommence business in a crowded market.” A few of the tips include taking a fresh look at your business, no matter how long you’ve been operating; ensuring your team understands and agrees with the direction you’re taking; and communicating with guests.

The sales guide works on maximizing your offering to customers and guests. TrainerTainment’s Beth Standlee notes: “No matter what, we are selling and are in service to help our guests. Our aim should always be to facilitate this service to meet the guest’s needs.”

To get access to all the guides, email [email protected].