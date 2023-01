EAG 2023 was just held in London and RePlay correspondent Kevin Williams was on hand to report a “positive buying mood” at the show following a 2022 filled with strong business around the U.K.

The show had an increase in booths this year – 78 in total. Williams said a strong U.S. contingent was on display at the show as well, noting the event was at “pre-lockdown attendance and positivity.”