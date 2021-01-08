Kevin Williams Releases Final Operator Guide

Concluding his series of guides to help operators navigate the impact of 2020, industry expert Kevin Williams has released “Springback #6,” his final guide that condenses all of the key lessons learned from the year of Covid-19.

In it, he detailed operation priorities like establishing a process that’s easy to follow and effective, ensuring that staff and signage have clear objectives. The guide also suggested operators be prepared to answer difficult questions like “Is it safe?” and “Why should I wear a mask?”

The guide also includes information about marketing, sales targets and amusement support. Its final observations – stay flexible, enhance your message and promote “physical distancing” instead of “social distancing” since amusement operators offer an inherently social environment.

Email [email protected] to get access to all of the guides.